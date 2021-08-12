Advertise with Us
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression Fred heading towards Florida

Estimated Track of Fred from the National Hurricane Center
By Erin Thomas
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tropical Depression Fred has emerged back over water this morning and is located between Haiti, eastern Cuba, and the southeastern Bahamas.

Most of the associated showers and thunderstorms are located to the east of the estimated center, with heavy rains continuing over portions of Hispaniola.

Both the NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunters will be investigating Fred later this morning, and the data from both planes will be helpful in estimating Fred’s strength and structure.

KEY MESSAGES:

  1. Continued heavy rainfall today could lead to flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with possible rapid river rises and potential mudslides in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
  2. Tropical storm conditions are possible in northern Haiti and the southeastern Bahamas this morning, and in portions of Cuba later today.
  3. Beginning Friday, heavy rainfall could lead to areal, urban, and small stream flooding, and possible rapid river rises across southern Florida. Heavy rainfall associated with Fred will impact the remainder of Florida and parts of the Southeast this weekend and into next week.
  4. There is a risk of tropical storm conditions beginning early Saturday in the Florida Keys and south Florida. These conditions are expected to spread northward along portions of the Florida west coast and the Florida Panhandle through Monday.

Additionally, the NHC is monitoring a second disturbance located about 1500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles that has a 60% chance of development.

Tropical Outlook from the NHC as of 5 AM CT Thursday
A tropical depression could form by early next week while the system moves generally westward at about 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic. This system is expected to reach portions of the Leeward Islands late Saturday or early Sunday.

Should this system become a named storm, it was be designated as Grace.

2021 Atlantic Tropical Cyclone Names
The First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring and updating you with the very latest.

A great way to stay up to date is through our WMC First Alert Weather App for Apple or Android and our app also has a hurricane tracker and will have up to date information should any systems develop into a named storm.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
As hurricane season heads toward the peak, NOAA’s updated forecast calls for even more storms than was previously forecast.

Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings.

