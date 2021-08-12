Advertise with Us
“This isn’t about politics,” President Biden addresses Tenn. mask protestors

Biden addressed a video taken in which protestors yelled at and heckled those wearing masks outside a Williamson County Board of Education meeting about mask mandates.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - President Joe Biden addressed mask protestors in Tennessee ahead of a press conference about prescription drug prices.

President Joe Biden discusses prescription drug prices

LIVE: President Joe Biden discusses his plan to lower prescription drug prices.

Posted by WVLT on Thursday, August 12, 2021

“I know there are a lot of people out there trying to turn a public safety measure, children wearing masks in school so they can be safe, into a political dispute,” Biden said. “This isn’t about politics, this is about keeping our children safe.”

Biden addressed a video taken in which protestors yelled at and heckled those wearing masks outside a Williamson County Board of Education meeting about mask mandates. The Williamson County Board of Education approved the mask mandate Tuesday.

People against the mandate gathered outside chanting “we will not comply.”

One video posted to Twitter showed a man screaming at a masked person on their way to their car saying, “We know who you are.” The same person later said, “You’ll never be allowed in public again.”

“Our healthcare workers are heroes,” Biden said. “They were the heroes when there was no vaccine. Many of them gave their lives trying to save others and they’re heroes again with the vaccine. They’re doing their best to care for the people we’ve seen refusing to get vaccinated. Unvaccinated folks are being hospitalized and dying as a result of not being vaccinated.”

President Biden ended his comments with the following statement:

“To mayors, school board members, superintendents, local leaders and educators across the country who are standing up to the governor’s politicizing mass protection for our kids, thank you,” Biden said “Thank God that we have heroes like you and I stand with you all and America should as well.”

