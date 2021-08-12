Testing data shows significant learning loss in Shelby County Schools during pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is addressing new data highlighting significant learning loss during virtual learning of the pandemic.

The spring 2021 TCAP testing found the number of Shelby County Schools students who are “On-Track Plus Mastered” is lower than normal.

The largest performance drop occurred in the lower grade levels. There were also significant drops overall in math.

”From Mach until then, kids were learning from instructional packets, instructional videos so that is also an impact of that,” said And we also know we can not really measure the exact level of what that engagement was from students from march to the end of the school year 2020.”

Grades 9 through 12 increased proficiency in social studies but scores dropped in English language arts and in math.

