Shelby County schools mask mandate causing deep division among lawmakers, parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is dealing with a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, averaging nearly 600 cases per day.

Now, there is a power struggle over who is in control of public health and it may be settled in Nashville.

The Shelby County Health Department’s issuance of a health directive, mandating masks in all k-12 schools has caused deep division.

It’s never been a secret where Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton lies on the issue. Since last October, he’s said the state’s six independent health departments had too much power.

Wednesday, Sexton sent a letter to Governor Bill Lee asking for a special session on the issue.

The letter, signed by more than 70 legislators, said in part that the special session was needed to ”protect all Tennesseeans from misdirected mandates designed to limit their ability to make their own decisions.”

Before the Shelby County Health Department’s mandate, all municipal school districts only recommended masks.

Ashley Cooper, a parent of three children in Collierville schools, fears that the state will override local authority.

“I think ultimately what we’re going to end up seeing happening is there is going to be a lot more kids end up catching COVID, and we’re going to see our schools shut down again,” said Cooper.

Democratic State Senator Raumesh Akbari released this statement saying in part: “We can not support a special session where the controlling party is only concerned with punishing private business owners and school districts for exercising medically appropriate precautions to keep people safe.”

Meanwhile, Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright sent a little to the county attorney for clarification on the power of the Shelby County health officer.

Action News 5 also reached out to both state representatives, Mark White and Tom Leatherwood, who signed the letter calling for a special session. We have not yet heard back.

