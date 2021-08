MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools posted a tweet to clear up rumors about classes going entirely virtual.

The rumor stated that SCS would be going completely virtual starting September 1 of this year.

SCS says this is not true and that they are going to continue to prioritize the safe return to in-person learning.

