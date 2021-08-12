Shelby County Health Department reports record-breaking weekly test positivity rate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported a weekly test positivity rate of 19.5% for the week of July 25 making this the county’s highest rate reported during the entire pandemic.

The second-highest rate is 17.8% which was reported at the beginning of January during the winter surge.

The positivity rate and daily case counts have been on an upward trend within the last month due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 12 (WMC/MPD)

The health department also reported another 574 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours with no additional deaths.

The total case count is now at 112,026 with a countywide death toll of 1,754.

Within the last 14 days over 3,900 contacts have been identified in connection to the virus.

Though hesitancy persists, health leaders continue to encourage vaccinations. Shelby County vaccine data stacks up as follows:

432,796 total people vaccinated

344,435 people fully vaccinated

88,361 people partially vaccinated

763,560 total vaccinations administered

10,467 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

For more information on COVID-19 cases and vaccine data in Shelby County, visit http://shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.