Advertisement

Shelby County DA recuses office from prosecuting security guard accused of killing man over loud music

DA says investigator works with same company that employed security guard
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office has suspended one of its investigators who works for the same company that employed a Kroger gas station security guard now charged with murdering a man.

According to the DA’s office, the investigator works with Allied Universal, which Kroger says hired Gregory Livingston to provide security at the gas station near Poplar and Kirby.

Livingston is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Alvin Motley who was shot and killed Saturday night following an alleged argument with Livingston over loud music coming from Motley’s car.

DA Amy Weirich released a statement Thursday, saying it’s important nothing interfere with the case and therefore will recuse her office from prosecuting the case.

“Today I learned an investigator in this office had an off-duty job with Allied Security and might be a witness in the prosecution of Gregory Livingston. The investigator has been put on leave without pay for failing to notify me of this immediately. I do not want anything to cast a shadow over the pursuit of justice so I am recusing our office. I have spoken to Mr. Crump, the family’s attorney, and have asked the District Attorney’s conference to appoint a special prosecutor.”

For its part, Allied Universal says a subcontractor hired Livingston. The company offered condolences Wednesday to Motley’s family, saying “His loss is devastating.”

Motley’s family is now represented by well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump who believes the shooting was racially motivated.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Investigations

Investigators: New push to vaccinate holdouts across the Mid-South

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Jaglois
The number of people being vaccinated in Tennessee is at its highest daily rate since mid-June, but many Mid-Southerners still refuse to roll up their sleeves.

Crime

Third suspect arrested in West Memphis shooting that injured 3-year-old girl

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Gunn
Keon Robinson, 25, was arrested Thursday afternoon and taken into custody by the Southaven Police Department Task Force.

Health

New Program in Memphis Aims to Train Black Midwives to Change Dramatic Racial Disparity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Luther
The health experts at CHOICES: Memphis Center for Reproductive Health noticed a distinct problem in Memphis.

Vaccine

Shelby County Health Director reacts to possibility of special session on mask mandates

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arianna Poindexter
A letter written by Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton was sent to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Wednesday requesting to hold a special session to discuss face masks in schools.

Coronavirus

Shelby County health director makes plea as pandemic ramps up

Updated: 3 hours ago
Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat delivered the sobering truth, right now, if you call for an ambulance, one may not be available.

Latest News

Crime

One person dead following shooting in Memphis; suspect detained

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia Gunn
One person is dead following a shooting in Memphis Thursday evening.

Coronavirus

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Region 8 Newsdesk
The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

Coronavirus

Health care experts explain eligibility for third booster shot upon FDA authorization

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Briseida Holguin
By the end of the week, the FDA is expected to authorize a third booster shot for people who are immunocompromised.

News

Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By FOX 8 Staff
New Orleans will become one of the first cities in the country to issue such a mandate.

Business

Beale Street to require weekend security fee

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
Beale street has announced that it will be requiring a security fee on weekend nights.

Entertainment

Memphis welcomes global fanbase for Elvis Week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Parker King
Elvis Week returns to Memphis with a hybrid schedule this year of in-person and virtual events for fans.