Shelby County DA recuses office from prosecuting security guard accused of killing man over loud music

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office has suspended one of its investigators who works for the same company that employed a Kroger gas station security guard now charged with murdering a man.

According to the DA’s office, the investigator works with Allied Universal, which Kroger says hired Gregory Livingston to provide security at the gas station near Poplar and Kirby.

Livingston is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Alvin Motley who was shot and killed Saturday night following an alleged argument with Livingston over loud music coming from Motley’s car.

DA Amy Weirich released a statement Thursday, saying it’s important nothing interfere with the case and therefore will recuse her office from prosecuting the case.

“Today I learned an investigator in this office had an off-duty job with Allied Security and might be a witness in the prosecution of Gregory Livingston. The investigator has been put on leave without pay for failing to notify me of this immediately. I do not want anything to cast a shadow over the pursuit of justice so I am recusing our office. I have spoken to Mr. Crump, the family’s attorney, and have asked the District Attorney’s conference to appoint a special prosecutor.”

For its part, Allied Universal says a subcontractor hired Livingston. The company offered condolences Wednesday to Motley’s family, saying “His loss is devastating.”

Motley’s family is now represented by well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump who believes the shooting was racially motivated.

