Shelby County commissioner considers run for Memphis mayor; launches exploratory committee

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County commissioner confirms he is taking a step toward running for mayor of Memphis.

Commissioner Van Turner says he has formed an exploratory committee ahead of the 2023 mayoral election.

That’s when current mayor, Jim Strickland, who is term-limited, will leave the office.

Turner is an attorney and president of the NAACP Memphis branch, in additional t serving on the county commission. He says this is not an announcement of his candidacy.

Turner says he’ll put together a team to visit Memphis neighborhoods and hear directly from citizens.

