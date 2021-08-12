Rendezvous delays opening due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rendezvous was set to open its doors today, but had to delay the opening due to COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Rendezvous said two vaccinated employees tested positive for COVID-19. They say the two are both still doing fine, and while they are working on contact tracing they will be closed today as a cautionary measure.

Rendezvous says they hope anyone that was planning on coming tonight will support another local restaurant.

