Rendezvous delays opening due to COVID-19
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rendezvous was set to open its doors today, but had to delay the opening due to COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, Rendezvous said two vaccinated employees tested positive for COVID-19. They say the two are both still doing fine, and while they are working on contact tracing they will be closed today as a cautionary measure.
Rendezvous says they hope anyone that was planning on coming tonight will support another local restaurant.
