Our hot and humid pattern continues, but some relief arrives this weekend

By Erin Thomas
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another HEAT ADVISORY in effect for the entire Mid-South again today. Our hot and humid pattern will continue through the end of the week, followed by a cold front that will bring cooler temperatures and better chances for rain this weekend.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH along with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and heat index values ranging from 105 to 108.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, high temperatures in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower, afternoon highs again in the upper 80s, and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows near 70.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Fred heading towards Florida, and another tropical system may form shortly.

Erin Thomas - Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

