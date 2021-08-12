Neighbors relieved after drug trafficking arrests in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement described it as an open-air drug market run primarily by two gangs in a North Memphis neighborhood.

Forty people were indicted for drug trafficking on Standridge, near Chelsea and North Hollywood.

Neighbors said at times, they couldn’t get out of their own driveways because of traffic jams from people buying drugs.

“I wasn’t happy about that. I couldn’t get out of my driveway. Sometimes, I couldn’t get in my driveway because they blocked our driveways,” said one woman who did not want to be identified.

Several people said they are afraid to talk, fearing possible retaliation, but are glad three houses were shut down and the drug trafficking ring operating on their street is gone.

“What you are standing in front of is the hub, the distribution center for a myriad of deadly drugs and or deadly doses of destruction,” said Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Weirich and local law enforcement leaders announced 40 people who investigators said were selling drugs from the houses. More than 20 have been arrested.

Law enforcement said an investigation of the activities began in April 2018 by the Memphis and Shelby County Multi-Agency Gang Unit, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and federal agencies.

“We actually had people come to us and say thank you. It’s a shame that they can’t come to us in person and say it because they are afraid,” said Maj. Frank Winston with the Memphis Shelby Multi-Agency Gang Unit.

Investigators said many of the accused drug dealers are members of the Vice Lords and Gangster Disciples, reportedly selling numerous drugs like cocaine, oxycodone, ecstasy, and marijuana. These drugs were all confiscated in the raid along with a dozen vehicles and more than $3,500 in cash and weapons.

“I hope they don’t start back,” a neighbor said.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner wants to reassure that neighbor.

“Be mindful, we will probably be coming to a neighborhood near you if this type of action, this type of transaction continues across our city,” Bonner said.

A hearing is set for August 16 for the owners of the boarded-up houses to show why the closures should not be permanent.

