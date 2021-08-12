Mississippi hospital calls for federal help in the fight against COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Federal medical personnel are packing their bags, getting ready to head to Mississippi to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Magnolia State hospitals are maxed out. Its healthcare heroes are wiped out. The Delta variant is winning the battle, and state health leaders want to make sure the virus doesn’t win the war.

“We’re in the midst of a very serious situation and staffing is our biggest hurdle,” said Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC)

With Mississippi experiencing more COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations than at any point in the pandemic, there’s no more room at UMMC in Jackson. The worker shortage is so bad, UMMC requested help from the federal government.

“We have gotten notification, that we will be getting some federal assistance in the way of manpower,” Woodard said during a media update Wednesday.

UMMC expects the Biden administration to send about 30 to 35 medical personnel from out of state.

“So, these clinicians have day jobs,” said Dr. Jonathan Wilson, chief administrative officer at UMMC. “They’re also part-time federal employees that can be activated by the federal government and deployed in times of disaster.”

Wilson said the Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) will work on COVID patients in a field hospital set up in the UMMC parking garage. He said they will also provide COVID-19 positive patients with monoclonal antibody therapy. UMMC hopes to have the field hospital open by Friday and be able to treat an additional 50 patients.

The expansion can’t come soon enough. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows Mississippi is third in the nation right now for COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 45 per 100,000 people winding up in the hospital. The state has seen a 151-percent increase in COVID admissions in the last 14 days.

“I mean, hospitals are full from Memphis to Gulfport, Natchez to Meridian,” said Dr. Alan Jones, UMMC’s associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs.“Everything’s full.”

Dr. Thomas Dobbs, head of the Mississippi State Health Department, said most of those being admitted to the hospital are under the age of 50. Pediatric COVID cases continue to escalate. Dobbs said the vast majority of new cases are among the unvaccinated.

“We know that about a third of folks who end up on the ICU aren’t going to make it,” he said. “And about two-thirds of those who end up on ventilators are not going to make it home to their families.”

Mississippi ranks sixth in the nation for COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people in this current wave. CDC data shows the state averages 13 deaths a day.

There is a glimmer of hope in the numbers. Dobbs said vaccinations are up, triple the rate compared to a month ago.

“People are either going to get the vaccine or they’re going to get COVID,” said Dobbs.

With Mississippi’s vaccination rate still hovering around 35 percent, exhausted doctors and nurses brace for what could happen to the state’s hospital system.

“I don’t want to say dire, and I don’t want to say we’ve reached the point of failure, but we are definitely headed that way,” said Jones.

Dobbs said if you do get COVID, ask your medical provider about monoclonal antibody treatment. He said it can reduce hospitalizations by 80 to 90 percent and cut the mortality rate.

He encourages all Mississippians who are eligible, to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

