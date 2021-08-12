Methodist South employee cars vandalized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a call after several cars were vandalized Wednesday night.

Police say that a surveillance camera showed a man in all black and wearing a mask was breaking into employees’ cars.

Officers say that 15 cars were broken into but not many items were stolen.

Police were able to collect finger prints from the scene, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.