Mempho Music Festival requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Festival-goers will be required to show proof of the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test result to attend Mempho Music Festival.

Organizers announced the new policy Thursday, saying “the safety of our patrons, artists, and staff is our number one priority.”

Mempho Music Festival is Oct 1 through 3 at Radians Amphitheater. VIP tickets are sold out but some single-day and three-day tickets are still available.

Widespread Panic, the Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Black Pumas are among the performers.

Attendees who are not fully vaccinated must show a negative test result from within 48 hours of attending Mempho Fest.

Earlier this week, Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival, slated for Sept. 2 through 5 in Manchester, Tennessee, announced the same policy.

