Memphis fire chief warns of possible ambulance delays with pandemic-taxed EMS system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - “I want you to know that our EMS system has been taxed.”

That was the message Thursday from Gina Sweat, chief of the Memphis Fire Department.

“We have been required to do more,” she said. “We have flexed our capacity. We have looked for ways to deliver service in different, more efficient ways. But that this point, at this point in the pandemic, our system is very, very stressed. Our first responders are running on fumes. They have been there every day fighting every step of the way and they are running on fumes. And I can’t say anything but thank you. They’ve showed up every day for you, the citizens of this community.”

Speaking at the Memphis-Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force Thursday, Sweat warned Memphians that the COVID-19 pandemic is taxing her department among others and ambulances may not be immediately available for everyone who calls 911.

The chief said dispatchers fielded nearly 5,200 emergency calls in the first 11 days of August, averaging about 469 calls a day -- an increase of 23 percent from the same time period last year.

“We have a system that is being overworked and is not built to handle this type of call volume,” said Sweat.

In July, MFD responded to more than 13,000 911 calls, making it one of the department’s busiest months on record. Sweat said August is on track to be the busiest month in MFD history.

“There’s times when you may call for an ambulance and we may not have one available,” said Sweat.

The chief said fire engines or trucks may respond to 911 calls with personnel and equipment to stabilize patients on scene but they are unable to transport patients to hospitals.

Beyond that, she said, patients who arrive at emergency rooms in ambulances still may have to wait to see doctors and won’t be seen any faster than if they’d shown up on their own.

“Don’t call an ambulance just for a ride to the hospital,” said Sweat. “It’s not going to help you.”

Finally, Sweat encouraged people to seek out COVID-19 testing at sites other than ER rooms, which is contributing to some of those longer ER wait times.”

“People that go to the emergency rooms to get tested for COVID, you’re not serving the citizens well because you’re taking up valuable medical personnel to do a test that can be served at other locations,” said Sweat.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.