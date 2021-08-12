Advertise with Us
Health care experts explain eligibility for third booster shot upon FDA authorization

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - By the end of the week, the Food And Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to authorize a third booster shot for people who are immunocompromised.

“FDA is working with Pfizer and Moderna to allow boosters for these vulnerable people. An additional dose could help increase protection for these individuals, which is especially important as the Delta variant spreads,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Baptist infectious disease expert, Dr. Steve Threlkeld, says the booster shot would be for those who did not have a good response to the vaccine, and in other words, are not well protected. It also includes a number of patients.

“Folks that have things like organ transplants, a kidney transplant, or heart transplant recipients,” Threlkeld said. “People who are undergoing some chemotherapies for cancer, particularly blood-related cancers, like lymphoma.

Dr. Walensky says the amount of people who would be eligible is fairly low.

“To be clear, this is a very small population. We estimate it to be less than three percent of adults,” Walensky said.

New guidance from the CDC also states pregnant women should get vaccinated.

Threlkeld says the reason behind this new guidance and a third booster shot is due to high transmission of COVID-19 and the amount of people who have chosen not to get vaccinated.

“A very, very frustrating and unfortunate situation. You walk around the ICU that I did this morning. I saw 10 or so people in that one little ICU unit with COIVD-19, many on the ventilator. Every single one of those people was unvaccinated, and you’re talking about people in their 20s, their 30s, and their 40s,” Threlkeld said.

Action News 5 asked the Shelby County Health Department if it’s working on a plan to distribute booster shots to those who are immunocompromised, but we have not heard back.

