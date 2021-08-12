Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Garden at Germantown school helps students with dyslexia learn art, history and science

School in Germantown helps kids learn art histiry and science with garden.
School in Germantown helps kids learn art histiry and science with garden.(WMC)
By Camille Connor
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the last few months, elementary students at The Bodine School have been cultivating a vegetable garden.

It is not just any vegetable garden. It is called a Three Sisters Garden.

“Native Americans were very in tune with nature. They came up with ways of growing the crops together so that each plan would support the other,” said Lori Wakefield, the art teacher at The Bodine School.

Drawing upon a Native American agriculture tradition, students at the elementary school have planted corn, squash and beans with instruction from their art teacher.

“Techniques are wonderful, but I’ve always felt a good hook is if you give them a connection to a culture or a time period. It kind of sparks their imagination,” said Wakefield.

It’s a teaching strategy that is important for students at Bodine. The school’s entire student body is made up of students with dyslexia, a neurological condition that causes difficulties with word recognition, spelling and comprehension.

“We practice a way of teaching that engages all of their senses,” said Wakefield, ““It seems to help them forge connections.”

The garden serves as a hands-on way students can learn about art, history and science.

They have also made corn-themed artwork that ties in the gardening they’ve participated in.

Soon students will harvest what they have grown.

“I think it’s really cool that our school does this,” said one fourth grade student.

Wakefield hopes the students realize that what they’ve learned in the garden connects to other subjects in school.

“Things that are really important to people, that their lives depend on, will turn up in their artwork,” she said, “You might think, ‘That’s a beautiful, abstract design”. You look closer and notice, ‘Wait a minute, that’s a plant! and I know what it is!’.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Livingston, a security guard, has been charged with second degree murder after a...
Security guard charged in Memphis gas station murder not licensed in Tennessee
Memphis Drug Bust
Three-year long drug bust operation ends with 40 indictments
WATCH: Multi-Agency Gang Unit long-term drug-trafficking operation - clipped version
Weapons, drugs, cars confiscated in drug trafficking investigation
Teen and woman killed; multiple injured in Clarksdale shooting
City Watch Alert for Yueh Chien
80-year-old Memphis woman missing for nearly 2 weeks

Latest News

Investigators: New push to vaccinate holdouts across the MId-South
Investigators: New push to vaccinate holdouts across the Mid-South
Third suspect arrested in West Memphis shooting that injured 3-year-old girl
Third suspect arrested in West Memphis shooting that injured 3-year-old girl
non profit for midwives
New Program in Memphis Aims to Train Black Midwives to Change Dramatic Racial Disparity
special session
Shelby County Health Director reacts to possibility of special session on mask mandates
August on track to be busiest month for Memphis EMS 911 calls
Shelby County health director makes plea as pandemic ramps up