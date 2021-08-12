Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to be recommended for weakened immune systems

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says a COVID-19 booster shot will be recommended for previously vaccinated people with weakened immune systems.

He told NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday that he expects the booster recommendation to come “imminently.”

FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand...
FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., as he testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

People have compromised immune systems for a variety of reasons, including organ transplants, cancer or other conditions. Any authorization for an additional booster shot would come from the Federal Drug Administration.

Fauci says for other vaccinated groups, such as the elderly, data is being collected to determine if or when their protection goes “below a critical level” and “that’s when you’re going to be hearing about the implementation of boosters” for others.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert says “at this moment, other than the immune compromised, we’re not going to be giving boosters.”

Fauci says “inevitably there will be a time when we’ll have to get boosts” because “no vaccine, at least not within this category, is going to have an indefinite amount of protection.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Livingston, a security guard, has been charged with second degree murder after a...
Security guard charged in Memphis gas station murder not licensed in Tennessee
WATCH: Multi-Agency Gang Unit long-term drug-trafficking operation - clipped version
Weapons, drugs, cars confiscated in drug trafficking investigation
Teen and woman killed; multiple injured in Clarksdale shooting
Memphis Drug Bust
Three-year long drug bust operation ends with 40 indictments
City Watch Alert for Yueh Chien
80-year-old Memphis woman missing for nearly 2 weeks

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
It's back-to-school shopping season, and the National Retail Federation is expecting record...
Back-to-school shopping may be affected by COVID-19 surge, supply chain kinks
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Sen. Rand Paul revealed in a late financial disclosure that his wife bought stock in the...
Rand Paul reveals wife’s investment in company behind COVID-19 treatment in late financial disclosure
The US Postal Service is proposing a holiday surcharge to offset rising delivery costs.
USPS proposes price increase for peak holiday season