Explore the Wolf River Greenway

By Andrew Douglas and Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you are looking to plan your weekend, the Wolf River Conservancy has several free outdoor programs for families on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon through October 16.

Wolf River Conservancy Community Manager Rick Wiggins caught up with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about it.

These programs give the public a chance to connect with the Wolf River Greenway in unprecedented ways starting with Sweat the Greenway that offers fitness classes, like yoga.

Paddle the Greenway is said to be the most popular. There are 10 kayak and 2 canoes available, along with certified guides for first timers to explore the 25-acre lake.

Explore the Greenway provides a chance for visitors take part in nature tours on foot.

Click here to more information and to register.

