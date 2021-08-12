City of West Memphis mandates masks for city-owned buildings, property

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The City of West Memphis issued a mandate Thursday morning requiring anyone in city-owned buildings or on city property to wear a mask.

The city says the precautionary measure comes as the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread throughout the Mid-South and the nation.

“After much thought and consideration, I have decided to enact this emergency declaration requiring the use of masks on City-owned property,” said Mayor Marco McClendon. “We have seen the devastating effects COVID has had on our community, and we cannot afford to go through it again.”

McClendon is also encouraging the use of masks in public spaces, businesses, churches and large gatherings for anyone regardless of vaccine status.

The city says the vaccine is the best way to fight the surge of the variant.

