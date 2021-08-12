Advertise with Us
Beale Street to require weekend security fee

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beale street has announced that it will be requiring a security fee on weekend nights.

The fee will be $5 and will be required to enter Beale Street on Friday and Saturday nights after 10 p.m. starting August 14.

This fee is being put in place to help reduce crowd sizes and create a better visitor experience on Beale.

Due to visitor trends and a forecast for great weather this fee is being utilized to increase security and safety on Beale.

