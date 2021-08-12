Baptist joins other hospitals in requiring employee COVID-19 vaccines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Baptist Memorial Health Care announced Thursday all employees must get the COVID-19 vaccine. The deadline is Nov 1.

It’s the fourth Mid-South hospital system to require make the mandatory vaccine for employees. St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Regional One Health and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare previously announced the same policy.

“After much consideration and discussion, our leadership team believes this is the best decision for our employees, patients and community,” said Baptist Memorial Health Care President and CEO Jason Little. “With the growing threat of COVID-19 variants and our duty to provide a safe environment for vulnerable patients, a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for our employees is the responsible and right thing to do.”

According to Baptist, about 60 percent of its 19,000-plus employees across Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee are already vaccinated.

“As health care providers, we have seen firsthand the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine in preventing severe illness and hospitalizations,” said Little. “We are taking every reasonable precaution to protect our courageous employees who are exposed to this virus daily.”

Baptist says the overwhelming majority of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

“As health care providers, it’s important that we set the example and take the lead in protecting our community,” said Little.

Baptist says it will have a process in place for employees who cannot get the vaccine for health and other reasons.

We’ve reached out to Saint Francis Hospital about whether they will mandate employee vaccinations but we have not heard back.

