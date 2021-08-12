August on track to be busiest month for Memphis EMS 911 calls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis fire chief delivered the sobering truth, right now, if you call for an ambulance, one may not be available.

August is on track to be the busiest month for Memphis Fire and EMS on record. Crews have already responded to more than 5,000 calls this month.

But a trip in an ambulance won’t guarantee you see a doctor any sooner.

“We have been required to do more,” said Fire Chief GIna Sweat. “We have looked for ways to deliver service in more efficient ways, but at this point in the pandemic, our system is stressed.”

Memphis’ EMS personnel are responding to more than 450 911 calls a day. That is a 23 percent increase from this time last year.

“There are times you may call for an ambulance and we may not have one available,” Sweat said.

Sweat said a fire engine may respond to your emergency. Trained paramedics onboard can stabilize a patient, but cannot transport to the hospital. However, a transport won’t mean a quicker wait time once at the hospital.

“You don’t get any privilege. You will be triaged and placed in a waiting room and be seen based on your condition,” Sweat said.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said there have been reports of waits over 24 hours in Memphis emergency rooms.

Sweat said the strain comes from the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Currently, 539 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 in Shelby County. An average of 588 cases is being reported every 24 hours.

Deaths are rising too. In June, 14 people died of the virus. That number increased to 41 in June and 24 people have died since August 1.

“Our system was built to handle historically how we respond,” Sweat said. “It’s not built to handle a pandemic of this nature. It’s not a sustainable method.”

The Shelby County Health Department said current hospital numbers are on track to surpass peak numbers we saw in December and January. Health officials’ main message remains the same. The message is get vaccinated and wear your mask in public.

Click here to find a location to get a COVID-19 vaccine. You do not need an appointment through the City of Memphis.

