SCLC speaks out on killing of Alvin Motley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) is holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

SCLC will be speaking out in the killing of Alvin Motley by former police officer Gregory Livingston at the Kroger fuel center Saturday night.

Police reports indicate Livingston was the security guard at the gas station and that the shooting happened after an argument over loud music coming from Motley’s car.

The report stated Motley’s girlfriend had him get back in the car, but he got back out and approached Livingston again. This was when Livingston drew a gun and shot Motley in the chest.

Police say Motley was pronounced dead on the scene.

