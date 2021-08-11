Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

SCLC speaks out on killing of Alvin Motley

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) is holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

SCLC will be speaking out in the killing of Alvin Motley by former police officer Gregory Livingston at the Kroger fuel center Saturday night.

Police reports indicate Livingston was the security guard at the gas station and that the shooting happened after an argument over loud music coming from Motley’s car.

The report stated Motley’s girlfriend had him get back in the car, but he got back out and approached Livingston again. This was when Livingston drew a gun and shot Motley in the chest.

Police say Motley was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Memphis car crash
One person killed in Memphis car crash
Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 800 Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump representing victim killed at Kroger gas station in Memphis
Antonio Burks arrested on gambling charges
Former Grizzlies player and Memphis Tiger arrested on gambling charges
Sherra Wright drops bid to overturn plea in Lorenzen Wright murder case

Latest News

Shelby County commissioner considers run for Memphis mayor; launches exploratory committee
Shelby County schools mask mandate causing deep division among lawmakers, parents
Shelby County schools mask mandate causing deep division among lawmakers, parents
Neighbors relieved after drug trafficking arrests in Memphis
Neighbors relieved after drug trafficking arrests in Memphis
Mississippi hospital calls for federal help in the fight against COVID-19
Mississippi hospital calls for federal help in the fight against COVID-19
Some workers standing against vaccine mandate at Tyson facilities
Some workers standing against vaccine mandate at Tyson facilities