Weapons, drugs, cars confiscated in drug trafficking investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Multi-Agency Gang Unit held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to announce the results of a long-term drug-trafficking operation.

The unit announced that the investigation revealed that at least two gangs were involved in using a house as a distribution center for illegal, deadly drugs. It was also reported that the street had several traffic jams throughout the day from people trying to buy these drugs.

The gang unit has since shut down the distribution center and the investigation has led to the indictment of 40 people, with 24 of them have been arrested.

The gang unit said that distribution centers like this one pose a threat to the communities that they are in.

Officers also stressed that the drugs purchased at these centers can be deadly, since there is no guarantee of what they are making or mixing them with.

The Multi-Agency Gang Unit reported that the following were seized from the distribution center:

17 weapons

4 lbs of cocaine

4 lbs of marijuana

12 cars

300 pills of ecstasy, MDMA, oxycodone and hydrocodone

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.