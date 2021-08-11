COVID Q&A with Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Steve Threlkeld

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the increase in COVID-19 cases in children, Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Steve Threlkeld spoke about how the COVID-19 Delta variant is affecting children and what parents need to know to keep their child safe.

“We’ve learned pretty well that multilayered protection is what you need in a lot of things to be safe, and this is certainly no exception,” Threlkeld said. “If you are wearing masks, that’s going to cut down on the transmission. If the kids are vaccinated, which we can only do in kids 12 and older right now, so it doesn’t help in elementary school, but for middle school and high school it can be the affective strategy. That’s going to help tremendously.”

Threlkeld also addressed the Shelby County School District’s additional strategy to offer voluntary COVID-19 testing to students.

“It’s just one more strategy, I think most people would agree, at preventing large outbreaks,” Threlkeld said. “And large outbreaks in these schools are going to unfortunately temporarily get us back to the situation where people debate if it’s safe to be there at all and everybody agrees it’s the best thing for kids to be in school.”

The state of COVID-19 hospitalizations at Baptist Memorial hospitals in the Mid-South continued to be a topic of discussion.

“The numbers are impressive and if you look at some of the projections for the Memphis area some would say it will be bad enough where all the beds in this town will be taken up and that’s saying something because we have a lot of bed per capita,” Threlkeld said.

Questions were also raised about how surrounding areas, like Mississippi and Arkansas, are impacting the Memphis area hospitals.

“We have a lot of transfers to this facility from surrounding areas.” Threlkeld said. “So, our ICU beds are really picking up with folks who are transferring here from outlying places certainly as far as Missouri.”

It is because of that, he maintains the importance of the vaccine.

“I am concerned about it and I hope the way to stop this is not to get infected yourself and not to give it to other people,” he said.

