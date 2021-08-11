Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Vaccinations on the rise in Mississippi- but still the lowest vaccine rate in the country

By Brendan Hall
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the last 3 weeks, Mississippi put up its highest vaccination numbers since early May, according to the Department of Health.

Between July 24 and August 7, more than 155,000 people in Mississippi got at least one dose of the vaccine. One of those people is James Bullock. He got his second dose Wednesday.

“I feel great. I got a better chance of surviving,” Bullock said.

Jackson Hinds Comprehensive’s CEO Jasmin Chapman said part of the reason for the increase has to do with kids going back to school.

“A lot of 20 to 40 year old’s are coming in and saying that ‘I’m getting ready to take it because my child has to go to school and they’re not old enough to get it, and I’m seeing more and more young people get it. I’m trying to protect my children,’” Chapman said.

She said their clinic has seen about three-to-four times more people get the shot in the last three weeks than in the month before. She said a lot of people seem to be taking the virus more seriously due to rising cases.

“With the new variant Delta coming in, a lot of the young people now are realizing that things are not back to normal, and that there is still that risk,” Chapman said.

That’s exactly why Bullock decided to get his.

“Everybody’s going to the doctor, and they can’t take the shot now. It’s too late for them,” Bullock said. “So I decided to go ahead and get my shot and get it over with because I’d rather take it now then to be sorry later.”

Even with the increase in vaccinations, Mississippi still has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, according to the CDC.

Hoping the state can put an end to the outbreak in cases, Bullock had this message for those who might be on the fence about getting vaccinated:

“Everybody’s talking about side-effects of the shot and stuff. I didn’t have none,” Bullock said. “And a lot of people that I know ain’t had no side effects off it, so I’d rather just take the chance of getting the shot than catching the COVID.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Livingston, a security guard, has been charged with second degree murder after a...
Security guard charged in Memphis gas station murder not licensed in Tennessee
WATCH: Multi-Agency Gang Unit long-term drug-trafficking operation - clipped version
Weapons, drugs, cars confiscated in drug trafficking investigation
Teen and woman killed; multiple injured in Clarksdale shooting
Memphis Drug Bust
Three-year long drug bust operation ends with 40 indictments
City Watch Alert for Yueh Chien
80-year-old Memphis woman missing for nearly 2 weeks

Latest News

Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate SCHD
Shelby County Health Department reports record-breaking weekly test positivity rate
Mempho Music Festival will require attendees to show proof of the COVID-19 vaccine or a...
Mempho Music Festival requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test
Vaccine rates in Ark.
Arkansas launches vaccine education program in school districts
SCS on TCAP results
SCS responds to TCAP findings
Tennessee State University / (TSU)
Tennessee State to offer $100 to vaccinated students