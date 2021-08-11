University of Memphis football receives no votes in coaches pre-season top 25
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The USA Today Coaches Pre-Season Poll is out, and the Memphis Tigers don’t get a vote for the first time in six seasons.
Five other American Athletic Conference teams are either in their Top 25 or receiving votes. But, let’s start at the top where it’s Alabama again.
The Crimson Tide are the defending national champions.
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Texas A&M
- Notre Dame
- Iowa State
- North Carolina
- Defending AAC Champ Cincinnati
Other schools of note: Florida is 11th, LSU 13 and Ole Miss cracks the poll at 25th.
UCF, Tulsa, Houston and SMU are the other AAC schools in the receiving votes category. Arkansas gets three votes and Mississippi State get two.
