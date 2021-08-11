Advertise with Us
University of Memphis football receives no votes in coaches pre-season top 25

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The USA Today Coaches Pre-Season Poll is out, and the Memphis Tigers don’t get a vote for the first time in six seasons.

Five other American Athletic Conference teams are either in their Top 25 or receiving votes. But, let’s start at the top where it’s Alabama again.

The Crimson Tide are the defending national champions.

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Ohio State
  5. Georgia
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Iowa State
  9. North Carolina
  10. Defending AAC Champ Cincinnati 

Other schools of note: Florida is 11th, LSU 13 and Ole Miss cracks the poll at 25th.

UCF, Tulsa, Houston and SMU are the other AAC schools in the receiving votes category. Arkansas gets three votes and Mississippi State get two.

