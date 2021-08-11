Two men charged in deadly shooting in parking lot of Cookout restaurant in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects have been charged in a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a restaurant in Memphis.

Johnathan Parker, 21, and Stewart Sumlin, 19, are charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Parker is also charged with tampering with/fabricating evidence and theft of property.

The shooting happened July 9 at Cookout on Union Avenue. According to the affidavit, police in the area heard gunshots coming from the parking lot of the restaurant, which was open for business with several customers in the drive-through lane and parking lot.

A black Infiniti G37 was observed turning west on Union Avenue from South McNeil Street and driving to Methodist University Hospital. Carell Robinson was found by officers in the rear seat of the car with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Christopher Johnson told police that he and another individual, Erwin Massey, were in the front passenger seat of the car and Robinson was in the rear seat waiting in the drive-through when a black Infiniti Q50 pulled behind them. A male from that car shot at them multiple times.

Parker and a third individual were developed as persons of interest during the investigation. The m Multi-Agency Gang Unit brought Parker, Sumlin, and the third suspect to police. They are all known members of the AOB street gang.

Parker admitted to being the driver of the Infiniti Q50 and shooting at the Infiniti G37 in the parking lot of the restaurant. Sumlin was a passenger. The car that Parker was driving was also reported stolen weeks prior to the shooting.

