Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tigers basketball releases non-conference schedule

(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While most everybody is thinking about football getting underway, Memphis Tiger Basketball is still the headliner in the Bluff City.

The Tigers releasing most of their non-conference schedule for the upcoming season. Alabama highlights the home portion of the schedule.

The Crimson Tide coming to FedExForum on December 14. ’Bama won the SEC Regular Season and Tournament Title last season and features a recruiting class that has them rated inside the Top 15 for the new year.

Memphis will play two exhibition games to start, against LeMoyne-Owen and Lane College. Lane is coached now by former Tiger Andre Turner.

Other home highlights include Saint Louis on November 16, Western Kentucky on November 19 and Murray State on December 10 or 11.

On the road, Memphis plays in the NIT Season Tipoff at Brooklyn against Virginia Tech on November 24, and either Xavier or Iowa State on the 26.

The Tigers are at Ole Miss on December 4 and face Tennessee in Nashville on December 18.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Memphis car crash
One person killed in Memphis car crash
Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 800 Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump representing victim killed at Kroger gas station in Memphis
Antonio Burks arrested on gambling charges
Former Grizzlies player and Memphis Tiger arrested on gambling charges
Sherra Wright drops bid to overturn plea in Lorenzen Wright murder case

Latest News

University of Memphis football receives no votes in coaches pre-season top 25
Jalen Rose says UofM basketball haul will get bigger and better
Jalen Duren
Jalen Duren officially a Memphis Tiger
Earl Timberlake ready to go for Tigers basketball