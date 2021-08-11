Tigers basketball releases non-conference schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While most everybody is thinking about football getting underway, Memphis Tiger Basketball is still the headliner in the Bluff City.

The Tigers releasing most of their non-conference schedule for the upcoming season. Alabama highlights the home portion of the schedule.

The Crimson Tide coming to FedExForum on December 14. ’Bama won the SEC Regular Season and Tournament Title last season and features a recruiting class that has them rated inside the Top 15 for the new year.

Memphis will play two exhibition games to start, against LeMoyne-Owen and Lane College. Lane is coached now by former Tiger Andre Turner.

Other home highlights include Saint Louis on November 16, Western Kentucky on November 19 and Murray State on December 10 or 11.

On the road, Memphis plays in the NIT Season Tipoff at Brooklyn against Virginia Tech on November 24, and either Xavier or Iowa State on the 26.

The Tigers are at Ole Miss on December 4 and face Tennessee in Nashville on December 18.

