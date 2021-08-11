Three-year long drug bust operation ends with 40 indictments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After three years of investigation, law enforcement in Memphis announced the shutdown of what they call a major drug distribution site in the city.

Several homes on Standridge Street, near the intersection of Chelsea Avenue and North Hollywood Street were being investigated for drug trafficking, as well as weapons and gang activity.

“Law-abiding, hard-working citizens live on this street and every day had to face a traffic jam of those who knew they could come to this street for drugs,” said Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Forty indictments were made in this operation, and 24 have already been arrested.

Defendants arrested so far, include Contino Burns, Steven Freeman, John Albae, John Freeman, Telly Hammond, Questor Boyd, Keith Jordan, Delaney Williams, Duncan Winston, Marcus Alsobrook, Antonio Strawder, Maggie Cannady, Jarmal Baker, Oscar Ellis, Devonte Horne, Lakenton Fields, Nathaniel Kimble, Morton Bobo, Caurniesha Stephens, Frederick Hawthorne, Kanisha Davis, Michael Martin, Romena Davis, and Ralph Faulker.

Three houses used as centers for the distribution of cocaine and other illegal narcotics have been closed as public nuisances.

The operation involved multiple agencies, including the West Tennessee Multi-Agency Gang Unit (MGU), the Memphis Police Department, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the district attorney’s office, and several federal agencies including, but not limited to the FBI, ATF, and DEA.

They were monitoring the illegal drug trafficking, as well as weapons and gang activity.

“As we left, we actually had people say ‘Thank you,’” said Ma. Frank Winston with MUG. “It’s a shame that they can’t come to us in person and say it because they’re afraid.”

While law enforcement are chalking this operation up as a success, they acknowledge work is not done in Memphis and Shelby County.

“Be mindful. We will probably be coming to a neighborhood near you if this type of action, this type of transaction, continues across our city,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner.

“Nobody deserves to have to live on a street with a deadly drug distribution center next door,” Weirich said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.