Advertisement

Tennessee lawmaker requests special session over school mask mandates: ‘It is of the utmost urgency’

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton participating in criminal justice roundtable in Memphis
Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton participating in criminal justice roundtable in Memphis
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton on Wednesday followed through with his threat asking the governor to call a special session over facemasks in schools.

In a letter to the governor, Sexton says he wants the “legislature to convene and address misdirected and mandated responses to COVID-19 by local entities and officials.”

“It is of the utmost urgency to move quickly due to the potential of significant harm to Tennesseans,” writes Sexton.

Earlier this month, the speaker threatened to call a special session if school districts began mandating masks -- something that was optional in most school districts until the Shelby County Health Department ordered universal masking.

“I mean if we need to come in to have a special session and say that school systems cannot mandate masks in kids. I’m happy to do that,” Sexton said Aug. 3. “I’m sure our members are happy to do that.”

Last week, Sexton told Action News 5 the government has no business mandating masks in schools.

“I think it’s the parent’s choice,” said Sexton. “I don’t think it lies with the general assembly. I don’t think it lies with the school board. I think it lies with the parents.”

“We believe there is a need to curtail the overreach by independent health boards and officials, confirm a parent’s right to make decisions that impact the mental and physical health of their children, provide support and direction to schools to ensure educators are properly compensated for COVID-19 leave, and protect all Tennesseans from misdirected mandates designed to limit their ability to make their own decisions,” reads Sexton’s letter to Gov. Bill Lee.

Dozens of state lawmakers signed the letter.

Last month, the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended universal masking in schools. The CDC also said masks should be worn indoors in areas of high transmission regardless of vaccination status.

Last Friday, the Shelby County Health Department amended its latest health directive to require masking in schools. The order is set to expire Aug. 31 but could be extended.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Shelby County commissioner considers run for Memphis mayor; launches exploratory committee

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Gunn
Commissioner Van Turner confirms he is taking a step toward running for mayor of Memphis.

Political News

Shelby County commissioner calls for clarification on power of county health department

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
One Shelby County Commissioner is asking for clarification concerning the powers of the Shelby County Health Department.

Political News

Shelby County commissioner asks for clarification for power of health department

Updated: 17 hours ago
One Shelby County Commissioner is asking for clarification concerning the powers of the Shelby County Health Department.

Political News

Mid-South lawmakers split on $1.2T infrastructure bill

Updated: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT
|
By Joyce Peterson
The Biden administration is celebrating a major victory after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package Tuesday.

Latest News

Political News

Mid-South lawmakers split on $1.2T infrastructure bill

Updated: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:59 AM CDT
The Biden administration is celebrating a major victory after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package Tuesday.

Political News

Infrastructure push slowed by Tennessee senator’s objection

Updated: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Republican Bill Hagerty of Tennessee is using procedural rules to slow the passage of the bill, which is opposed by former President Donald Trump.

Politics

Senators work to agree on additional amendments to infrastructure

Updated: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT
|
By Kontji Anthony
The U.S. senate was back in session today working toward passage of a one trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure package.

Politics

Infrastructure bill

Updated: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT

Crime

Tennessee House Speaker & Shelby County leaders hold roundtable discussion on criminal justice reform

Updated: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT

State

Tennessee’s court system will not follow new eviction pause

Updated: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT
|
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
A previous federal appeals court ruling says the CDC lacks the authority to impose eviction pauses, according to the court system.