Teen and woman killed; multiple injured in Clarksdale shooting

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - Two people are dead and multiple people are injured after a shooting in Clarksdale Tuesday night.

According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found 51-year-old Regina Smith-Hopkins dead upon arrival to the scene. A 14-year-old boy later died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office says three other people were transported to the emergency room for treatment.

No suspect information has been given. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office investigation division at 662-624-3085 ext. 178.

