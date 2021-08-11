Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Teen and woman killed; multiple injured in Clarksdale shooting

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - Two people are dead and multiple people are injured after a shooting in Clarksdale Tuesday night.

According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found 51-year-old Regina Smith-Hopkins dead upon arrival to the scene. A 14-year-old boy later died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office says three other people were transported to the emergency room for treatment.

No suspect information has been given. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office investigation division at 662-624-3085 ext. 178.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Memphis car crash
One person killed in Memphis car crash
Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 800 Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump representing victim killed at Kroger gas station in Memphis
Antonio Burks arrested on gambling charges
Former Grizzlies player and Memphis Tiger arrested on gambling charges
Sherra Wright drops bid to overturn plea in Lorenzen Wright murder case

Latest News

Shelby County commissioner considers run for Memphis mayor; launches exploratory committee
Shelby County schools mask mandate causing deep division among lawmakers, parents
Shelby County schools mask mandate causing deep division among lawmakers, parents
Neighbors relieved after drug trafficking arrests in Memphis
Neighbors relieved after drug trafficking arrests in Memphis
Mississippi hospital calls for federal help in the fight against COVID-19
Mississippi hospital calls for federal help in the fight against COVID-19
Some workers standing against vaccine mandate at Tyson facilities
Some workers standing against vaccine mandate at Tyson facilities