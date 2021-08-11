Advertise with Us
String of Memphis hotel robberies caught on camera

By Janice Broach
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for two men suspected of robbing employees at gunpoint at five different hotels.

Police released chilling videos of the crimes.

“I live out here. I’ve been out here forever. I am really surprised about that, but crime doesn’t have a zip code at all,” said Vicki Forrest.

That crime hit right in Forrest’s neighborhood at the Microtel behind Costco on North Germantown Parkway. Police released video showing a man inside the Microtel in the office. Police say the two suspects got away with about $300. That was on Sunday.

A guest saw it and called 911. Another frightening video was captured of the robbery at the Quality Inn & Suites on McRee, not far from Macon. It happened on the same day, just before the Microtel robbery. The video shows the suspect pointing a gun at the clerk. He is wearing a mask used to help avoid COVID-19 with a smiley face on it. Police say the man asked if a room was available and then said “give me the money.”

He got away with $700. Investigators say the men are suspected of the armed robberies of five hotels in all. The names of the hotels and dates of the other three robberies were not named by police.

No one at the Quality Inn or Microtel wanted to talk on camera, but did say it is very frightening. Those hotels are located in areas that are away from main roads behind other businesses.

Shopper Phillip Shockley is confident police will catch the suspects.

“Doesn’t really surprise me too much, unfortunately, but I’m very thankful that we have an amazing police force that’s really good in helping find what’s hurting us and taking care of it,” Shockley said.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

