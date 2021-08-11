Advertise with Us
Some relief from the heat possible this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Here we go again with another round of heat and high humidity. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Due to the high humidity, there is a Heat Advisory in effect through Thursday night. This means that the heat index values could climb above 105 today. A stray shower possible with the heating of the day but it will be mostly dry this afternoon, so there won’t be any rain to cool things off.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a southwest wind at 10 MPH and high temperatures in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows again in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a southwest wind at 5-10 mph and high temperatures in the mid 90s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day, afternoon highs near 90, and overnight lows near 70.

