Shelby County Schools requires leadership team to test for COVID-19 weekly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools announced Tuesday that Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray’s leadership team is taking extra steps for COVID-19 safety.

The executive leadership team will now test weekly for coronavirus.

The health and safety of our students and staff are paramount, and it starts with me as superintendent and my cabinet taking all precautions,” said Ray. “As a leadership team who visits schools often, this is an added layer and measure of safety to guard against the spread of COVID-19.”

Ray says the testing is an added layer of protection for his team as they visit schools around the district. Ray and his entire cabinet are fully vaccinated.

SCS is also encouraging employees and student families’ to take advantage of free testing.

The testing is voluntary and will be done on a rotational schedule throughout the school year.

Parents can fill out consent forms online or drop them off at their child’s school.

The testing is being provided through a partnership with Poplar Healthcare and Christ Community Health Services. More than a thousand students were tested on the first day of class.

