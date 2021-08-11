Advertise with Us
Shelby County government to require COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated employees

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County government announced Wednesday a new policy requiring COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated employees.

“In alignment with federal partners, Shelby County Government will begin requiring regular asymptomatic testing for unvaccinated Shelby County employees whose occupations place them at a higher risk of transmitting COVID-19,” reads a news release.

Employees of the Shelby County Health Department are the first to undergo testing with the regular testing program set to expand to other county employees in the coming weeks.

The new testing program begins Sept. 6 allowing unvaccinated workers more than three weeks to begin the vaccination process and avoid the testing requirement.

Beginning that week, unvaccinated employees must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test at least once every seven days in order to identify asymptomatic infections.

The health department will offer free regular testing for any Shelby County government employee who requires or wants a test.

