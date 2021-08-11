Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Reeves: Mississippi ‘calmly dealing’ with COVID despite ‘angry rhetoric’

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves comments on private businesses finally getting past some of the...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves comments on private businesses finally getting past some of the COVID pandemic restrictions as they return to a degree of normalcy with the holding of the Mississippi Economic Council's annual meeting in-person under a new state flag, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is lashing out at the “angry rhetoric” over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississippi as cases continue to skyrocket.

“I want you to know what our team is doing on behalf of our fellow Mississippians,” the message starts.

Reeves says he and his team are not panicking.

“We are calmly making decisions based on the best available data to manage the situation and mitigate its impact on our people.”

Reeves says his top goal, as he’s said in the past, is to mitigate the impact on the state’s healthcare system.

This comes as ICU beds are full, healthcare workers are describing the trauma they are experiencing, and hospitals are begging the governor for more help.

COVID-19 cases have reached new heights with the Delta variant’s surge over the last month. Daily case totals have surpassed 3,000 multiple times in the past week, and hospitalizations are at their highest point since January and still rising.

7,710 Mississippians have died of COVID-19, with 25 new deaths reported Wednesday.

Reeves, in part, blames a labor shortage for the struggle of hospitals in the state.

“Some hospitals lost staff because they laid off employees that never came back. Some staff left due to administrative decisions (such as mandating vaccines). But the reason for the shortage can be debated in the future…..the task at hand is to help backfill these vacancies to protect the integrity of our healthcare system,” Reeves wrote.

He goes on to list a number of ways the Mississippi Department of Health and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency are coping with the influx of patients.

This includes limiting elective surgeries, adding ICU capacity and requesting additional personnel.

“As you can see, in spite of the angry rhetoric coming from so many, our emergency management team is doing what it does - we are calmly dealing with an ever-changing environment to meet the needs of Mississippi,” Reeves wrote.

He also says his team is discussing options regarding a State of Emergency but was non-committal on whether or not it would be extended.

The post ends with a prayer request, telling Mississippians to do what’s best for their family, and “ignore all the irrational folks.”

Meanwhile, Neshoba County leads the nation in COVID-19 rate and Mississippi is the second-least vaccinated state in the nation.

Friends – (hint: this is one of the long ones) – I want you to know what our team is doing on behalf of our fellow...

Posted by Tate Reeves on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Memphis car crash
One person killed in Memphis car crash
Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 800 Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump representing victim killed at Kroger gas station in Memphis
Antonio Burks arrested on gambling charges
Former Grizzlies player and Memphis Tiger arrested on gambling charges
Sherra Wright drops bid to overturn plea in Lorenzen Wright murder case

Latest News

Shelby County schools mask mandate causing deep division among lawmakers, parents
Shelby County schools mask mandate causing deep division among lawmakers, parents
Mississippi hospital calls for federal help in the fight against COVID-19
Mississippi hospital calls for federal help in the fight against COVID-19
Some workers standing against vaccine mandate at Tyson facilities
Some workers standing against vaccine mandate at Tyson facilities
Arkansas school districts confident mask mandates will reduce quarantine number
Mid-South school districts confident mask mandates will reduce quarantine numbers
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pregnant woman wearing a face mask and gloves holds...
CDC strengthens recommendation that pregnant women get vaccinated as Delta Variant surges