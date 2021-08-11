Advertise with Us
Only 7 percent of ICU beds currently available in Tennessee

The department of health reported 41 new deaths from Monday to Tuesday, with nearly 2,000 hospitalized.
According to the new data, ICU bed space decreased to 7 percent statewide on Wednesday.
According to the new data, ICU bed space decreased to 7 percent statewide on Wednesday.(Source: KCBD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Updated information on COVID-19 cases statewide was released by the Tennessee Department of Health Wednesday.

According to the new data, ICU bed space decreased to 7 percent statewide on Wednesday. On Monday, 8 percent of ICU beds were open across the state. From Monday to Tuesday, individuals on ventilators in the state increased by 16 percent.

Statewide COVID-19 cases increased by nearly 1,000 Wednesday for a total of 49,851. The department of health reported 41 new deaths from Monday to Tuesday, with nearly 2,000 hospitalized.

