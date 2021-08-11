More late summer heat to deal with, but here’s your First Alert to a pattern change soon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong southerly flow remains in place across the Mid-South and will continue through the end of the week followed by a cold front that will bring cooler temperatures and better chances for rain this weekend. In the meantime, another HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for the entire Mid-South again Thursday.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH along with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and heat index values ranging from 105 to 108.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and overnight lows in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, high temperatures in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower, afternoon highs again in the upper 80s, and overnight lows near 70.
NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows near 70.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
