Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

More late summer heat to deal with, but here’s your First Alert to a pattern change soon

By Ron Childers
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong southerly flow remains in place across the Mid-South and will continue through the end of the week followed by a cold front that will bring cooler temperatures and better chances for rain this weekend. In the meantime, another HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for the entire Mid-South again Thursday.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH along with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and heat index values ranging from 105 to 108.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, high temperatures in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower, afternoon highs again in the upper 80s, and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Memphis car crash
One person killed in Memphis car crash
Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 800 Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump representing victim killed at Kroger gas station in Memphis
Antonio Burks arrested on gambling charges
Former Grizzlies player and Memphis Tiger arrested on gambling charges
Sherra Wright drops bid to overturn plea in Lorenzen Wright murder case

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 11, 2021
Armyworms are eating hay and wheat crops in Wichita County which makes it difficult for farmers...
Breakdown: Why armyworms could be headed to a lawn near you?
WMC First Alert Weather
Some relief from the heat possible this weekend
WMC First Alert Weather
Break from the heat this weekend and First Alert to rain