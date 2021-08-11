Mid-South seeing greater uptake in the COVID-19 vaccination

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amid rising COVID-19 case numbers, states are also seeing a rise in vaccines.

While numbers fluctuate day to day, states in the Mid-South are reporting higher vaccine uptake now compared to earlier this summer.

However, the reality is statewide vaccine rates are still low. Arkansas, Mississippi, or Tennessee do not have more than 50 percent of their populations vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The significant fact I’m looking at is we’ve passed the 1.1 million mark of Arkansasans fully vaccinated,” Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) said.

Hutchinson lauded another milestone in the fight against COVID-19 Tuesday.

The state health department reports an increased vaccine uptake. One week ago, more than 30,000 shots were administered in one day. On Monday, more than 11,000 jobs in one day. That is more than double the rate of pre-Fourth of July numbers.

Still, Arkansas saw its highest increase in hospitalizations because of COVID-19 Monday with more than 100 new patients admitted to hospitals. Hutchinson said 93 percent of hospitalizations are in the unvaccinated.

“Active cases are up and deaths are, sad to see, 24 additional Arkansans [have died of COVID-19],” Hutchinson said.

Only 42.9 percent of Arkansas is vaccinated, but it’s the highest rate in the tri-state area. Tennessee has nearly 40 percent of its population vaccinated and Mississippi is at 33 percent.

Mississippi saw weekly doses double in July to more than 50,000 administered the week of July 31. Last week, just over 18,000 were given.

Tennessee saw a 57 percent increase in July, including a 90 percent increase in first doses given over the last two weeks.

“August is National Immunization Month,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said. “Tennesseans for whatever reason, whether it’s that or overcoming hesitancy, Tennesseans are responding to getting vaccinated.”

Hutchinson said he wants physicians to focus on counseling traditional Medicaid recipients about the vaccine. He said only four percent of Arkansans receiving traditional Medicaid are vaccinated.

To find a vaccine location anywhere in Arkansas, Mississippi, or Tennessee, click here.

In Shelby County, an average of more than 1,800 vaccines are administered every day. The average number of vaccines administered a day in Shelby County has gone up by about 250 over the last week.

The City of Memphis has extended the program at the Pipkin building and its homebound population.

Over the weekend, the City of Memphis showed more signs of increased enthusiasm for the COVID-19 vaccine, which had waned in recent months. At a mobile vaccination clinic on Sunday, more than 300 people received their shots.

“We continue to see increasing demand for the vaccine and we’re excited about that,” said Kevin Spratlin, Memphis’ Healthcare Navigator Program manager.

Now, Shelby County is averaging 1,806 vaccines administered a day, continuing the week over week increases the county has seen over the last month, growing from an average of 1,569 one week ago.

Spratlin said the pop-up clinics and mobile vaccination events have been getting more popular.

“What I do believe is we need to get vaccine as close to people as we can,” Spratlin said. “We need to be setting up community pods in neighborhoods where people don’t have another option or a barrier in getting to a mass vaccination site.”

Shelby County is still working toward herd immunity. Now, the county is more than 60 percent of the way to 750,000 people vaccinated. But of the total population, nearly 36 percent are vaccinated.

Dr. Michelle Taylor, director of the Shelby County Health Department, is imploring all those eligible to get the vaccine especially as hospitalizations got up and vaccine hesitancy still remains.

" You can stop 10 people on the street and they’d have 10 different reasons why they’re hesitant about the vaccine,” Taylor said. “That’s why messaging is important and getting the facts out is important.”

That message is vaccines work. Health leaders across the Mid-South report nearly 100 percent of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 are in the unvaccinated.

