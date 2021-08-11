Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man nearly catches great white shark while fishing at Mass. beach

By WCVB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLEANS, Mass. (WCVB) - A Massachusetts man unexpectedly hooked a great white shark while fishing at the beach, but the apex predator quickly got away.

Sunday started off as an average day on Nauset Beach for Matt Pieciak. He was surrounded by friends and family, drinking some beers, playing some cornhole and taking a chance at catching some fish.

But mid-game, he spotted something in the water behind his opponent.

“I just saw the rod kind of start to go off behind him. The tip of it was bending, and from there, we just kind of ran over to it,” Pieciak said.

After asking his cousin to “hold his beer,” Pieciak realized he’d hooked a great white shark. The sight of a large shadow, tail fin and dorsal fin excited beachgoers, drawing a crowd.

“He or she broke off pretty quickly, and that was it. Disappeared back into the depths of the ocean, I guess,” Pieciak said.

He believes the shark went after a bigger fish that was on his bait.

“There’s no chance the hook I was using for the fish would have even grabbed the shark,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Memphis car crash
One person killed in Memphis car crash
Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 1k Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump representing victim killed at Kroger gas station in Memphis
Antonio Burks arrested on gambling charges
Former Grizzlies player and Memphis Tiger arrested on gambling charges
Sherra Wright drops bid to overturn plea in Lorenzen Wright murder case

Latest News

FILE - Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore announces his run for the Republican nomination...
Judge dismisses defamation claim against Roy Moore campaign
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has been suspended from YouTube after making controversial comments...
Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube for false COVID-19 claims
Of the more than 3 million Minnesotans who have completed their vaccine series, fewer than...
Mid-South seeing greater uptake in the COVID-19 vaccination
The “digital divide” — the persistent U.S. gap between the broadband haves and have-nots —...
EXPLAINER: What the $65 billion broadband service plan will do
Tropical Storm Fred is swirling just south of Puerto Rico, heading for the Dominican Republic...
Tropical Storm Fred nearing the Dominican Republic