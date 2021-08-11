Advertise with Us
Man charged with first-degree murder after fatally stabbing mother

Preston Lyons
Preston Lyons(MPD/Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a woman is dead after being stabbed to death during a domestic dispute with her son Tuesday night in Whitehaven.

Officers responded to the scene on Whiteside Cove around 10 p.m. to find the woman suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

According to the Memphis Police Department, her son 41-year-old Preston Lyons is behind bars facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the case.

