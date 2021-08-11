Advertise with Us
Jalen Rose says UofM basketball haul will get bigger and better

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Penny Hardaway is not done on the recruiting trail, Emoni Bates may be next, so says ESPN’s Jalen Rose.

“I think both of those young guys -- one already committed to Memphis,” said Rose. “I believe Emoni Bates will commit to Memphis. Both these guys will play for Penny Hardaway. for the Tigers. As a matter of fact, here’s what you do Memphis. I’ll give you a solid. There’s a company based out of there called FedEx. Get their CEO on the phone. With these new N.I.L. rules now in place. Say ‘Hey Jalen, hey Emoni, we want you to become endorsers for our company. Win win win. Stay tuned.”  

Bates’s decision for this year has to come soon. Classes begin at Memphis on August 23.

