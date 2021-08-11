Jalen Duren officially a Memphis Tiger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For Memphis Tigers Basketball, it’s all happened so fast it’s hard to believe. But, count him in the fold. Jalen Duren is signed, sealed and delivered to play for the University of Memphis this season.

Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway made it official announcing the signing Tuesday afternoon.

Duren, a 6′10″, 238-pound force in the paint, is the number one prospect in the nation according to rivals and is a consensus 5-star recruit.

With his signing, Memphis recruiting class is now ranked fifth in the nation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.