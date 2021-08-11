Health Department reports 453 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Departed reported 453 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning.

Today’s cases brings the county’s number of active cases to 6,356 with a death toll of 1,754. SCHD reports that the seven-day rolling average reported cases is currently 595 per day.

Shelby County Health Commission held a session Monday about the possibility of putting another mask mandate in place. Some businesses have begun to require vaccination cards for entry.

The latest weekly positivity rate reached 19.5 percent as of July 31, the highest positivity rate since the pandemic began. The previous high was back in January at 17.8 percent.

As of Wednesday morning, 343,893 people have been fully vaccinated in the area. The goal is to reach “herd immunity” with 700,000 people fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.