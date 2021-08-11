Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Grizzlies sign Yves Pons

Yves Pons
Yves Pons(WVLT)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Big off day for the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday as they continue to work off-season in the desert.

Point Guard Ja Morant celebrated his 22nd birthday Tuesday. It is also declared Ja Morant Day in his home state of South Carolina.

And the Grizzlies signed former Tennessee star Yves Pons to a contract as an undrafted free agent.

The 2020 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and finalist for Naismith National Defensive Player of the year, played three games last week for the Griz in the Utah Summer League, averaging 11 points and three rebounds a game.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Memphis car crash
One person killed in Memphis car crash
Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 800 Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump representing victim killed at Kroger gas station in Memphis
Antonio Burks arrested on gambling charges
Former Grizzlies player and Memphis Tiger arrested on gambling charges
Sherra Wright drops bid to overturn plea in Lorenzen Wright murder case

Latest News

SOURCE: WLBT
100% virtual students can’t compete in games, activities, high school assoc. says
Tigers basketball releases non-conference schedule
University of Memphis football receives no votes in coaches pre-season top 25
Jalen Rose says UofM basketball haul will get bigger and better