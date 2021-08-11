Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Family dog mauls baby to death, police say

Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of...
Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of his 2 older siblings.(News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource)
By News 12 Brooklyn staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12 Brooklyn) - Police in New York say a family pet attacked and killed a 19-month-old baby.

According to police, the infant’s 11-year-old and 9-year-old brothers were babysitting him when the family’s Rottweiler viciously mauled him.

The baby suffered bite wounds on his neck and shoulder. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the children’s father was at work at the time.

Police are questioning him, and charges are expected.

Animal control has custody of the dog.

Copyright 2021 News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Memphis car crash
One person killed in Memphis car crash
Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 800 Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump representing victim killed at Kroger gas station in Memphis
Antonio Burks arrested on gambling charges
Former Grizzlies player and Memphis Tiger arrested on gambling charges
Sherra Wright drops bid to overturn plea in Lorenzen Wright murder case

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Shelby County commissioner considers run for Memphis mayor; launches exploratory committee
FILE - Sidney Powell, right, speaks next to former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, as members...
Judge rules Dominion case can proceed against Trump allies
Shelby County schools mask mandate causing deep division among lawmakers, parents
Shelby County schools mask mandate causing deep division among lawmakers, parents
Neighbors relieved after drug trafficking arrests in Memphis
Neighbors relieved after drug trafficking arrests in Memphis