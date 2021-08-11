CDC strengthens recommendation that pregnant women get vaccinated as Delta Variant surges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its recommendation on pregnant women getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Previous guidance from the CDC said pregnant woman could receive the vaccine, now the CDC is recommending pregnant women should be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“You should get the vaccine because you certainly don’t want COVID-19 when you’re pregnant,” said Dr. Dale Criner, Emergency Room Physician with the Memphis Medical Society.

Dr. Criner says the new recommendation is based on new data regarding the safety of the vaccine.

The data on 2,500 women showed no increased risks of miscarriage for those who received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy. The analysis found a miscarriage rate of around 13 percent, within the normal range.

”At this time there is absolutely no data that shows that vaccinations increase the risks of birth defects, miscarriages or spontaneous abortion as it were,” he said.

The new guidance comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

The CDC’s advice echoes recent recommendations from top obstetrician groups which urged pregnant women, those planning to become pregnant, and those lactating to get vaccinated.

Criner urges everyone to get vaccinated, especially expectant moms as delta variant numbers are on the rise.

”Things they are unfortunately going to get worse as far as the numbers go which is why it’s imperative for folks, literally right now today, as soon as they possibly can to go in and at least get that first shot in their arm to get the process started,” Criner said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.