Break from the heat this weekend and First Alert to rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be another dry and hot day with high temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Due to the high humidity, there is a Heat Advisory in effect through Thursday night. This means that the heat index will climb above 105 today. It will be mostly dry this afternoon, so there won’t be any rain to cool things down.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 96 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 78 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: It will be dangerously hot again tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and a heat index between 105 and 110. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon downpour. High temperatures will climb into the mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s. The heat index could make it to 105 in some areas Friday.

THE WEEKEND: A weak front will arrive on Saturday, which will bring a chance for scattered showers. Rain will be possible after 10 am and we could see passing showers through sunset. Thankfully, the rain should be south of here by Sunday morning. However, we can’t rule out a pop-up shower on Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will drop slightly behind the front. Temperatures will only be in the upper 80s Saturday and around 90 degrees Sunday. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s over the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: We will also have a few afternoon showers each day next week. High temperatures will stay around 90 degrees at the start of the week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.